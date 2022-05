दर्शकों के बीच रैकेट फेंकने के मामले में आइरीना बेगु पर लगा जुर्माना, फैंस ने पूछा जोकोविच को सजा मिली तो बेगु को क्यों नहीं

Lucia @MyWildLove1 Still trying to determine how people got “anger” “rage” “force” “petulance” out of that???

Still trying to determine how people got “anger” “rage” “force” “petulance” out of that??? https://t.co/kB74N7kwe5

Irina Begu in anger threw her racket and it ended up in the stands hitting a small child at @rolandgarros . She was NOT defaulted.A reminder that Novak Djokovic was immediately defaulted from the 2020 @usopen for doing this.But Tennis is fair and equal to all players right? twitter.com/mywildlove1/st…