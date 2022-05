3 बहुत बड़ी दुश्मनी जो WWE में WrestleMania Backlash के बाद जरूर शुरू होनी चाहिए 

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg



I’m coming back to Exercise judgement? Grant mercy? Sitting on a mountain of omnipotence? I don’t know where you got this garbage but one thing I will grant YOU … is fair warning.I’m coming back to #WWERaw next week and you better prepare yourself…stupid haircut, dramatic lighting, and all. twitter.com/WWE/status/150…

Exercise judgement? Grant mercy? Sitting on a mountain of omnipotence? I don’t know where you got this garbage but one thing I will grant YOU … is fair warning.I’m coming back to #WWERaw next week and you better prepare yourself…stupid haircut, dramatic lighting, and all. twitter.com/WWE/status/150…

Twitter? How millennial and pedestrian of you AJ. Alas, here we are. I won’t use smaller words just to make you feel in your intellectual safe zone. I would also suggest staying home in the comfort of your gaming chair next Monday instead of coming to Raw. For your own good. twitter.com/AJStylesOrg/st…