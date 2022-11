4 कारणों से WWE Crown Jewel में Roman Reigns को Logan Paul के खिलाफ हार नहीं मिलनी चाहिए

Should Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns?wrestlelamia.co.uk/wwe-hall-of-fa… https://t.co/oBavsxCJJU

I see zero upside to having Logan Paul win on Saturday.He's got potential to be something huge in WWE but I don't think now is the time in this rebuild process at WWE to end Roman's reign at the hands of a guy with 2 matches under his belt. twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s…