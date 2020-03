5 चौंकाने वाली चीजें जो इस हफ्ते SmackDown के एपिसोड में हो सकती है

Little throwback since the #FCWStory came out and is being so well received. So proud to be an #FCW girl ‘12. Tiny facility. 5 girls and the trainers: Dusty, Norman, Dr Tom, Joey Mercury, Ricky steamboat and Steve Keirn. INCREDIBLE to see where it is now 🔥 #NXT pic.twitter.com/5xIXsWP4jJ