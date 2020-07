WWE द्वारा साल 2018 में निकाले गए ये 5 सुपरस्टार्स आज कहां हैं

View this post on Instagram

Honored #Gillberg picked me to wrestle his last match against @adrenalinewrestlingmd Made sure to tell him he could wrestle whoever he’d like for his last match I first met MR Duane when I was 9 years old the day after I saw him wrestle an enhancement talent match on Raw, he was doing construction at my school, so I asked him.. MR Gill why are you working at my school when I just saw you wrestle on tv last night He smiled and said you’ll understand one day Who would’ve known just how good I would grow up to understand what he was saying Show takes place in both of our hometowns in Baltimore on Friday night February 28th Tickets available at adrenalinewrestling.com NOW!