"मैं WrestleMania में Rey Mysterio के खिलाफ लड़ना चाहता हूं" - WWE दिग्गज का बहुत बड़ा बयान

EXCLUSIVE: @AJStylesOrg looks to craft his own Road to #WrestleMania at #WWEChamber!#WWERaw https://t.co/g5ihKCDKP1

I’m on my road back to where I want to be and don’t get me wrong, I’d face @reymysterio 1000 more times … maybe next time it’ll be for MY @WWE Championship. #WWEChamber