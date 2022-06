WWE Raw में John Cena के बैकस्टेज सैगमेंट को लेकर दिग्गज ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, याद दिलाई पुरानी बात

WWE on FOX @WWEonFOX



@WWERollins | #WWERaw "Do you remember that time when I put my knee directly into your nose and broke your face into a million tiny pieces?"

"Do you remember that time when I put my knee directly into your nose and broke your face into a million tiny pieces?"@WWERollins | #WWERaw https://t.co/CXvyFO2ZR2

Do you remember that time our top babyface was booed mercilessly by thousands of people every night for a solid 8 years because he was…I don’t know… kind of nice to children?Congrats on 20 incredible years @JohnCena - the genuine article. #WWERaw