WWE में Brock Lesnar के पास 5 साल से भी ज्यादा समय के रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ने का होगा मौका, सिर्फ 1 मैच लड़कर ही हासिल करेंगे बड़ा मुकाम

Longest gaps between having a match on #WWERAW @DirtyDMantell : 16 yrs/3 mo/23 days @RealJeffJarrett : 19 yrs/4 mo/8 days @flanagan_flash : 20 yrs/10 mo/14 daysIt's been 20 yrs/10 mo/14 days since @BrockLesnar had a @WWE Raw match. If he ever does again, he'd break the record.