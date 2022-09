WWE में Brock Lesnar की वापसी को लेकर आया चौंकाने वाला अपडेट, फैंस के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी?

Xero News @NewsXero Goldberg and Brock both Pitched to be working Saudi



Early plans had Goldberg vs Omos or Veer



And



Lesnar vs Lashley



How ever these are very early plans.

Seems people claiming only now they know about Goldberg for saudi*cough*Goldberg will be on raw shortly to setup his matchAlso Lesnar will be back soon twitter.com/NewsXero/statu…