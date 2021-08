सीएम पंक द्वारा AEW Dynamite में डेब्यू करने के बाद रेटिंग्स में हुआ जबरदस्त फायदा

AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,172,000 viewers on average, the most since April 14.



620,000 viewers were aged 18 to 49 (0.48 rating), the 2nd highest ever, only short of the debut on Oct 2, 2019 (which was a 0.68).



