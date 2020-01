WWE के ऐतिहासिक स्टेडियम में होगा सबसे बड़ा रीयूनियन, मेन इवेंट के लिए जबरदस्त मैच का ऐलान

JUST ANNOUNCED: D-Generation X returns to The Garden for the first time in over a decade! See @TripleH, @ShawnMichaels, @TheRealXPac & @WWERoadDogg on the @wwe Road to WrestleMania on March 22! Access presale tickets NOW with code SOCIAL: https://t.co/xxqCIyXgxB 💥 #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/MvIyxaS9dj