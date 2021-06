WWE रिंग में जॉन सीना ने अपनी वापसी का किया ऐलान, SummerSlam में एंट्री की अफवाहों पर लगाया विराम

My new interview with @JohnCena is up now! 👋



He talks about starring in #F9 @TheFastSaga, his thoughts on @WWERomanReigns, the biggest lesson he learned from Vince McMahon, confirms his WWE return & more!



🎧: https://t.co/bHmjx6XN3y

📺: https://t.co/TkKgJK9dhC pic.twitter.com/iuxtTPx2r0