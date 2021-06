WWE ने अगले पीपीवी के लिए खतरनाक चैंपियनशिप मैच का किया ऐलान, 5 दिग्गज सुपरस्टार्स के बीच होगा मुकाबला

"GIVE ME @KORcombat. GIVE ME @JohnnyGargano. GIVE ME @PeteDunneYxB, and GIVE ME this gas station weasel @AdamColePro!"@WWEKarrionKross wants EVERYONE at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House, and per @RealKingRegal, that's exactly what he's going to get. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/A9d3YYaYbL