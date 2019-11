अपनी बहन की मौत के बाद भावुक हुईं 6 बार की विमेंस चैंपियन

Advertisement

I’ve watched you fight the good fight for the last 5 years It’s all I could do to smile and hold back the tears I tried to be strong, as strong as you, but what you didn’t see Every time I walk out that cold hospital door I fell hard to my knees I begged the lord please, please don’t take her this way I’d scream out why don’t you listen, I know you can hear me I know we all gotta go but please not this way They say heaven needs it’s angels, is it just to try to ease my mind Well damnit I need one too because this world is far too unkind It’s not fair, I’m so scared, And I know I’ll never be the same But I promise you now and forever I won’t remember you this way I’ll remember us ruining every couch daddy bought and staying up all night I’ll remember learning how to put on our makeup and pillow fights I’ll remember us picking grandmas sunflowers and our switches too I’ll even remember wiping the tears whenever you needed me too But I won’t remember you, not this way We both know It wasn’t supposed to be this way We were gonna be sitting on the front porch laughing at the grandkids when we’re old and grey I was supposed to beat y’all to the finish line like I always did And meet you at the gates with a shot of patron double chilled Now who’s gonna fill that empty rocking chair sitting in the middle Because these two sisters miss you already and that’s a seat that no one can fill But I promise you this... I promise you now... I won’t miss you this way I’ve watched your body fade But the memory of you never will I’ve watch you cry at the woman you see And search for who You used to be But I see you... I still see you... I’ll always see you And I’ll always remember how much I love you #restinparadise #RIPSUSAN #Lastkiss