SmackDown की 20वीं सालगिरह के खास एपिसोड के लिए रोमन रेंस के बड़े मैच की घोषणा हुई

.@WWE Superstars past & present will be on hand to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown Live including Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair & Sting. Tix go on sale this Fri at 10am! pic.twitter.com/aIP5tUw2wz