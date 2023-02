'2 दिनों तक सबकी नज़रें हमारे ऊपर रहेंगी' - WWE Royal Rumble 2022 में Roman Reigns को चैलेंज करने वाले Superstar ने किया बड़ा दावा

You know what’s criminal? With @WWERomanReigns on this record run as champion, and should lose to either Sami/Cody, the only time that we got him vs @WWERollins was as a fill in at #RoyalRumble 2022. Rollins technically won by DQ but it doesn’t get https://t.co/IDsVTRnZB3… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…