WWE दिग्गज द रॉक ने 6 फुट के तगड़े रेसलर को थैंक्यू कहते हुए भेजा दिल छू देने वाला संदेश

I became 8X @wwe heavyweight champ - wrestling one of the all time greats, @chrisjerichofozzy. Chris and I had phenomenal matches all around the world (including one electrifying night in JAPAN 🇯🇵 and one unforgettable night in HAWAII ❤️). Thank you for “the honors”, my brother. Proudly cut my teeth and made my bones in the wild world of pro wrestling - learned some great, invaluable lessons I apply today for success in my business. And life🩸💪🏾 #peopleschamp4L ✊🏾