"मैं ऐसी बकवास सुनना पसंद नहीं करूंगी"- मौजूदा चैंपियन का WWE दिग्गज के बयान पर जमकर फूटा गुस्सा

"Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" - @WWERollins 💀#WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/IOPOPH94rW

Talk is CHEAP!! I work my ass off every single day & will not tolerate this shit anymore! I can promise you I am the hardest working WOMAN around, never have I taken off work, always worked through injuries, proved multiple times I can fit any position given & DO IT W/ A SMILE! twitter.com/skwrestling_/s…