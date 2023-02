WWE में Elimination Chamber से पहले बवाल मचना तय, SmackDown के लिए किया गया बहुत बड़े मैच का ऐलान

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce twitter.com/wweasuka/statu… How about u get an earlier flight to Montréal then so we can test that theory out ?

BREAKING: Clearly @WWEAsuka and @YaOnlyLivvOnce have unresolved issues lingering from #WWERaw They will get the chance to resolve them in person tomorrow night on #SmackDown when they go one-on-one in Montreal!It is official. twitter.com/yaonlylivvonce…