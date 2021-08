SummerSlam के बाद WWE में छाई खुशी की लहर, Raw की रेटिंग्स आई सामने 

WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 2,067,000 viewers on average, the most since the January 4 “Legends Night” episode.



826,000 viewers were aged 18-49 (0.64 rating), the highest since the April 12 post-Wrestlemania episode.



