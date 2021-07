भारतीय सुपरस्टार की डेब्यू मैच में करारी हार और दिग्गजों की गैरमौजूदगी से WWE को हुआ बड़ा नुकसान, Raw की रेटिंग्स आई सामने

WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 1,814,000 viewers on average, -6% from last week's return to touring.



This number is +4% vs. July 2020 but -26% vs. pre-Covid Jul 2019.



635k viewers were aged 18-49 (about a 0.49 rating).



