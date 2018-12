View this post on Instagram

The #IrresistibleForce and the #MonolithicMute are apparently some busy ladies with no spare time to catch the ass whoopin’ that’s coming to them. Good thing this Monday on #RAW @niajaxwwe and @saronasnukawwe have a hot double date with me and @natbynature. And the tables will turn, cause this time THEY are going to be the ones leaving repulsed by their choices. #RowdyHartVsMuteForce