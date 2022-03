WWE WrestleMania में Seth Rollins के मिस्ट्री प्रतिद्वंदी का हुआ खुलासा, दिग्गज की होगी धमाकेदार वापसी?

Witness the most stupendous 2-night #WrestleMania in history on April 2 & 3 at @ATTStadium! #WrestleMania 38 tickets are available NOW! ms.spr.ly/6017kXCgR https://t.co/1N8A28erNx

Cannot wait for @WWE ’s return to @ATTStadium for TWO NIGHTS on April 2nd and 3rd!As a flashback, I was honored and privileged to perform in front of sold out crowd for #WrestleMania 32 with this man. @undertaker