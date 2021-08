WWE SummerSlam में बैकी लिंच की वापसी के बाद कुछ ही सेकेंड्स में चैंपियन बनने के बाद फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा, ट्विटर पर निकाली भड़ास

I really don't understand why we couldn't just get a match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.



Why did you have to do a squash match and bury Bianca Belair?



And I don't hate the fact the Becky Lynch is champion, but not like this. I hated it.#Summerslam @WWE #Summerslam pic.twitter.com/L80qQYrSWB