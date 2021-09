WWE सुपरस्टार रैंडी ऑर्टन के RKO से पसली टूटने के बाद दिग्गज का पहला रिएक्शन सामने आया

BREAKING: Due to an RKO from @RandyOrton this past Monday night on #WWERaw, @The305MVP suffered a broken rib and is out indefinitely. https://t.co/PbBPL0W1S7

While I'm out suffering from this broken rib, I may as well get my knee fixed. 🤷🏽‍♂️🦽 twitter.com/WWE/status/143…