WWE WrestleMania 38 के दूसरे दिन बने मेन रिकॉर्ड्स पर नजर: Roman Reigns ने दिग्गजों को छोड़ा पीछे, फेमस Superstar की टूटी हार की स्ट्रीक

That win over @PatMcAfeeShow was @VinceMcMahon 's first official @WWE match since #WrestleMania 26 against @BretHart It was McMahon's first 1-on-1 victory since defeating @TripleH via DQ in 2007. It was his first 1-on-1 pinfall victory since a No DQ win over @fightbobby in '07.