3 खिलाड़ी जिन्होंने अपने पहले ही IPL सीजन में मोस्ट वैल्युएबल प्लेयर का खिताब जीता

Shane Watson in IPL:



- 3874 runs & 92 wickets.

- Man of the tournament in 2008.

- Man of the tournament in 2013.

- 52 vs DD in 2008 Semi-final.

- 117* vs SRH in 2018 Final.

- 50 vs DC in 2019 Qualifier.

- 80 vs MI in 2019 Final.



One of the biggest match-winner ever in IPL.