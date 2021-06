"भारत के आईसीसी ट्रॉफी ना जीतने के लिए विराट कोहली की कप्तानी को जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया जा सकता है"

India men’s team in ICC events since the 2013 Champions Trophy win:



2014 WT20 - Runners-up

2015 ODI WC - Semis

2016 WT20 - Semis

2017 CT - Runners-up

2019 ODI WC - Semis

2019-21 WTC - Runners-up#WTC2021Final #INDvsNZ