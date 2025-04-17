IPL 2025 के बीच ऋषभ पंत ने अपने खास फैन को दिया अनोखा गिफ्ट, देखें वीडियो

Geetika Sharma has been working as a Content writer Since 2019. Her journalism journey started with Etv Bharat as Content Editor. She Completed her studies from her hometown Jammu and Kashmir. She did her graduation in Sciences, but due to her keen interest in Journalism since childhood. She chose Mass Communication and New Media as her Specialization for Post Graduation.



She completed some internships during her masters program from some renowned media organisations of Jammu and Kashmir i.e The News Now. She did her other internship in The Indian Express. After, got her breakthrough from ETV Bharat. She learnt the way how media organisations worked and how news reaches their target audience. During Covid period, for a few months She worked with Inshorts where she learnt to create an impressive and catchy title for short news.



Following this, She returned to the mainstream Journalism Industry and got an opportunity to work as Sub editor in Jagran New Media. From here her sports Journalism started and She covered many major Tournaments Asian Games 2023, World Test Championship final 2023, Border Gavaskar Trophy, IPL 2022, IPL 2023, BBL 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023 etc. She also had great experience in running Live blogs. She Interviewed U19 Junior Women Hockey Team Player Anjali Barwa who is a winner of Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023. She also interviewed MMA Indio-Canadian artist Arjan Singh Bhullar. After some break I re-entered in the industry with Sportskeeda as Content Writer.