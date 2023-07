Arindam Paul @arindam___paul



Double standards?



The same people who are lauding Carey today for presence of mind were blasting @ashwinravi99 for running out non strikers for leaving the creaseDouble standards? https://t.co/xlr2dDGZVj

We must get one fact loud and clear“The keeper would never have a dip at the stumps from that far out in a test match unless he or his team have noticed a pattern of the batter leaving his crease after leaving a ball like Bairstow did.”We must applaud the game smarts of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…