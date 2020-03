Road Safety World Series: इरफान की तूफानी पारी के बाद आई जबरदस्त प्रतिक्रियाएं, सहवाग-युवराज ने किया फैंस को निराश

Irfan Pathan is the hero for Indian Legends.



He came when Indian Legends was 62 for 4 from 10.5 overs while chasing 139 runs and he scored unbeaten 57 runs from just 31 balls including 6 fours and 3 sixes helped Indian Legends to chase the total with 8 ball left. pic.twitter.com/6AyfXn55zX