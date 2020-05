PUBG Mobile की Fnatic टीम में PMPL 2020 के बाद होंगे बदलाव

Advertisement

We look back at the past months as some of the most proud and important ones in Black and Orange history. We marked the start of our journey in India. During this time, we've seen some fantastic players carry the Fnatic crest on their chest. Some moments have been incredible, some less so. But, at the end of the day, we can proudly say that there are now tens of thousands of fans supporting this organisation and the players who are signed to us. With that, all great stories come with challenges, and sometimes we have to make changes in order for each and every player to prosper and become the best they can be. So, it is with both sadness and excitement that we announce that the PMPL will be our last dance with the current lineup. One final ride with the boys who started this journey. This lineup will always be an Emotion. We've got nothing but love for each of the players. But, as in many walks of life, the paths of individuals cross impermanently.As the PMPL concludes, we will reveal the changes—we hope to see all of you there. We understand that this might upset some of you. But, for 15 years at Fnatic, we've created great talent, built fantastic teams and we can still remember every single one whose path crossed with ours. That is why our hashtag is more than a hashtag, it's a mantra. It's then. It's now It's #alwaysfnatic.