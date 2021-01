4 WWE सुपरस्टार्स जो Royal Rumble मैच में 2 या उससे कम सेकंड्स तक ही टिक पाए

Definitely 1Love! This was much fun! Super nice guy! His advice was to go out there and just have fun guys. That’s what it’s about.



Gino Toldyouso

WWE

Royal Rumble 2019

No Way Jose Conga Line

January 27th 2019

Phoenix Arizona @WWENoWayJose @GinoTOLDYOUSO pic.twitter.com/ajIK21rIEj