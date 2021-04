5 कारण क्यों रोमन रेंस ने WrestleMania 37 में ऐज और डेनियल ब्रायन को हराकर यूनिवर्सल चैंपियनशिप रिटेन की

.@WWERomanReigns has pinned both @WWEDanielBryan & @EdgeRatedR to RETAIN the #UniversalTitle in the main event of Night 2's #WrestleMania!



You 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙩 acknowledge him now. #AndStill @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/A0vBzBXQWN