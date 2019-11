WWE स्टारकेड में द फीन्ड और ब्रॉन स्ट्रोमैन के बीच मुकाबला कराने के 5 बड़े कारण

Here's the @WWE #Starrcade promo that aired on @FOX5Atlanta during Smackdown @nodqdotcom @aaronrift @TheFansPodcast. @WWEBrayWyatt will face @BraunStrowman in a cage match. The show will air on the @WWENetwork from the @Infinite_Center Dec 1st at 6:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/xDJpMxJllQ