5 चौंकाने वाली चीज़ें जो SmackDown के एपिसोड में हो सकती हैं

Bianca Belair's First Year in the Main Roster so Far:

Oct 2020 - Secures spot at the SD Women's Survivor Series team

Nov 2020 - Part of the final 3 in the 5v5 Women's Survivor Series match

Dec 2020-now - Feud with 380-day SD Women's Champ, Bayley

Jan 2021 - Royal Rumble winner pic.twitter.com/tqNzVnvtdz