5 बड़े सुपरस्टार्स जो गलती से WWE में चैंपियनशिप जीत गए थे

49. @RealMelina

48. @MickieJames



- RAW Live Event - Melina vs. Mickie James vs. @REALLiSAMARiE

- April 24, 2007

- Melina was awarded an immediate rematch because Mickie pinned Victoria who was not the champion

- Days Held - Melina (64 Days), Mickie James (2 Mins) pic.twitter.com/D7eE2raStU