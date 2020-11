5 WWE सुपरस्टार्स जिन्होंने अपना बच्चा होने के बाद शादी की

View this post on Instagram

Awww shit I’m in a real music video!!! 🤣🕺🏽🎶 Had the real pleasure of making a “cameo” in the NEW #RIDETHEWAVE video from my #1 🖤 @laurenhashianofficial and her fellow bad asses @naztokio & @iamnataliemartinez 🔥👊🏾 These ladies KILLED this disco viber like they’re the female version of The Bee Gees 🕺🏽💃🏻🍾✨✨ But for me, the dream come true of this whole thing was being able to plant big ass daddy kisses on my 4yr old Jazzy! 🥰😘😘😘 *LINK TO WATCH FULL VID IN MY BIO ☝🏾☝🏾☝🏾 #RIDETHEWAVE ✨✨ #HashianTokioMartinez