WWE पर फूटा दिग्गज सुपरस्टार का गुस्सा, बिग शो और स्टिंग का जिक्र करते हुए साधा निशाना 

At #AEWRevolution, this rivalry will reach it's boiling point as @MrGMSI_BCage & @starkmanjones of #TeamTaz face the TNT Champion @DarbyAllin and the ICON @Sting in a STREET FIGHT! Watch #AEWRevolution, Sunday, March 7 LIVE on PPV 8pm - Available on all major providers pic.twitter.com/ERABwTuZgP