WWE से निकाला जा चुका फेमस Superstar WrestleMania 36 में Brock Lesnar को हराने का था बड़ा दावेदार, रिपोर्ट में हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Yash @yashshah1907 @davemeltzerWON Was the plan always for Drew McIntyre to beat Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36 or did it change because of the pandemic?

The plan was for Lesnar to lose. The two main people under consideration at first were McIntyre and Black, but Vince chosen McIntyre. That was long before the pandemic. twitter.com/yashshah1907/s…