WWE Clash at the Castle में Roman Reigns vs Drew Mcintyre चैंपियनशिप मैच का नतीजा दिग्गज ने किया लीक?

WWE @WWE years as CHAMPION? Believe that!



Congratulations to the Tribal Chief



wwe.com/article/roman-… years as CHAMPION? Believe that!Congratulations to the Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns on the incredible accomplishment.

2️⃣ years as CHAMPION? Believe that!Congratulations to the Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns on the incredible accomplishment.wwe.com/article/roman-…

A run like never before.Success in every single measure and in every category.This is what the Top of the Mountain looks like so Acknowledge and appreciate it. twitter.com/WWE/status/156…