जिंदर महल के साथ Raw में आए एटर्नी का हुआ खुलासा, भारतीय WWE दिग्गज द ग्रेट खली की एकेडमी में ली थी ट्रेनिंग

On the new @WWE RAW episode: Who was Jinder Mahal’s @JinderMahal attorney? Arjun Singh (FKA Geek Singh) was the man attacked after the McIntyre vs. Veer match.



Arjun recently returned to pro wrestling & competed on AEW (Dark #95, 6/29) against Angelico.#WWE #RAW #WWERAW https://t.co/fIb520sum9 pic.twitter.com/J3fLJDQgmw