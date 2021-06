NXT TakeOver रिजल्ट्स: फेमस सुपरस्टार ने रचा इतिहास, चैंपियनशिप मैच में मचा जबरदस्त बवाल

He said you would all pay the toll, and the #NXTChampion is a man of his word.@WWEKarrionKross defeats @KORcombat @AdamColePro @JohnnyGargano & @PeteDunneYxB at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House. #AndStill #NXTChampionship @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/IIgJ9BQmWw