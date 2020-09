"WWE में जॉन सीना और द रॉक के साथ काम कर के ऐसा लगा कि मैं अपने करियर के शिखर पर पहुंच गया"

🤔 Enjoyed #NXTUK?



👀 We discuss that and more in the latest episode of the podcast!



🤩 Plus we have an EXCLUSIVE interview with @RonKillings...



🗣 ...with him chatting all things 24/7 title, @BrockLesnar & much more!



🎧 Listen: https://t.co/JzTVHADj6f pic.twitter.com/cqZWRGeYiR