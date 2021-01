WWE का बड़ा इशारा, द रॉक और रोमन रेंस का मैच होगा

There is 1 superstar who is, indeed, worthy of your worship. He is the #TribalChief of @WWE. He is the Reigns-ing Defending Undisputed #UniversalHeavyweightChampion. He is, in fact, better than all of you. He is the #HeadOfTheTable. He is @WWERomanReigns.pic.twitter.com/hRZ3UgP7LW