Payback के लिए WWE ने एक और धमाकेदार मैच का ऐलान किया, इस मैच में होगा बवाल

The next chapter in the heated rivalry between @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @RubyRiottWWE and @PeytonRoyceWWE & @BillieKayWWE will be written when they clash during the #WWEPayback #Kickoff, TOMORROW NIGHT at 6 ET/3 PT! https://t.co/Eyl0pmgDe1 pic.twitter.com/KUpLD5mdSD