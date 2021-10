WWE Crown Jewel से पहले रोमन रेंस ने ब्रॉक लैसनर को दी खतरनाक धमकी, यूनिवर्सल चैंपियनशिप मैच में जीत का किया दावा

As @WWERomanReigns & @BrockLesnar battle for the #UniversalTitle at #WWECrownJewel, what will the future hold for @HeymanHustle?TODAY at 12pm ET/9am PT!

@peacockTV in US

@WWENetwork everywhere elsems.spr.ly/6011X4DHU https://t.co/nHUwcmNC3L

I will defeat the Beast and Suplex City will be relegated to the outskirts of the Island of Relevancy never to be heard from again. #AndStill