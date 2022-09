"मैं Roman Reigns के सामने हमेशा कमजोर साबित हुआ हूं" - WWE Superstar ने बड़े इवेंट से पहले दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



#WWERaw #SurvivorSeries Forging a legacy for myself, no family to open doors for me. First I beat Randy and reclaim my WWE Title, then I’m coming for you Roman

The whole “family opening the doors” thing is so played out and just an unoriginal excuse. Free lesson for you, Drew. It’s not about getting in the door, it’s about owning the room. Which you will never do..while I’m around. Good luck on Monday at #RAW