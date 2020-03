548 दिनों तक चैंपियन रहे रेसलर ने मचाया बवाल, Elimination Chamber मैच में 150 किलो के सुपरस्टार ने रचा इतिहास

A #WWEChamber record that may never be broken: @QoSBaszler is the 1st Superstar in @WWE history to eliminate EVERY other entrant in an #EliminationChamber Match.



Her victory included all 5 eliminations: @sarahloganwwe, @RubyRiottWWE, @NatbyNature, @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @WWEAsuka.