SummerSlam 2023 में वर्ल्ड हैवीवेट चैंपियनशिप मैच के लिए WWE ने बनाया बड़ा प्लान, 26 साल के हील Superstar को मिल सकता है बड़ा मौका

#WWERAW Triple H announces that on Saturday, May 27th at Night of Champions they will crown a new World Heavyweight Champion.

So Triple H explained that when Roman Reigns gets drafted he will solely be on one brand. That Roman negotiated that he didn't have to defend the titles frequently. He will keep the WWE Undisputed Universal championship.The other brand will have the World Heavyweight Championship twitter.com/_denisesalcedo…